Llandudno's wild goats have hit the headlines again after holding up traffic in the seaside resort.

A pair of fighting goats blocked off the entrance to an Asda supermarket car park after locking horns at nearby traffic lights.

"People were beeping their horns because they couldn't get in or out of Asda," said nurse Michelle Evans, who saw them.

They have been deemed "delightful" by others and good for tourism but there have also been safety concerns.

The animals shot to fame when they were filmed wandering the town's deserted streets during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

But they have since become a regular sight, mingling with traffic and visitors in the resort in Conwy county.