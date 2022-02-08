Pictures of defendants in a murder trial posing with knives and a machete have been shown to a jury.

Ryan O'Connor, 26, died after being stabbed in the heart and both lungs for his designer Gucci bag on Balfe Road, Newport, on 10 June last year.

Five men deny murder, manslaughter and robbery.

Lewis Aquilina, 20, Ethan Strickland, 19, Kyle Rasis, 18, from Cardiff, Elliot Fiteni, 20, of no fixed abode, and Joseph Jeremy, 18, are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court.