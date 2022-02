A removal team has stepped in to take Port Talbot's Banksy from its hometown “up the M4”.

The artwork was removed from a shop in Station Road on Tuesday.

The move followed a dispute between the council and the owner of the art, John Brandler.

Chairman of building firm Egg Group, John Frankiewicz, declined to say where the Banksy was going.

“It’s going up the M4, that’s all I can tell you,” Mr Frankiewicz said.