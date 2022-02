A rescuer saved a sheep from plunging to its death from the side of a cliff by grasping it one-handed.

The Herdwick ewe was trapped on a narrow ledge on the Great Orme, in Conwy county.

Animal rescue officer Dean Wilkins abseiled 30m (98ft) to save the animal, but as he reached it it tried to jump.

The weight of the creature meant he lost his footing, but he kept hold of it until a colleague came to help.