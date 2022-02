Paddleboards have taken to the River Dee in Flintshire to ride on a tidal bore.

The natural phenomenon happens when the sea's waves are so strong they push water upstream against the river's current, creating waves of white water.

The bore, which happens twice a day on the Dee, goes mostly unnoticed but these paddleboarders are making sure they take advantage of it.

"We're just here for a really good day out," said Caroline Dawson.