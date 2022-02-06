A deaf rescue dog is learning canine sign language before he heads to a new home.

When RPSCA staff found the Staffordshire bull terrier had lost his hearing from an infection, they were "incredibly sad" and set about teaching him a new way to understand commands.

So far, the seven-year-old is learning the signs for "good boy", "go for a walk" and "go wee".

