CCTV footage shows Dr Gary Jenkins enjoying drinks around Cardiff city centre last July.

Later that day, Lee Strickland, 36 and Jason Edwards, 25, meet Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, on Queen Street where they offer her a can of cider.

The three were found guilty of murdering Dr Jenkins in a homophobic attack that took place in Bute Park.

Events are captured via CCTV cameras and audio recordings.