A friend of a doctor who was murdered in a homophobic attack has described him as "full of humanity".

Dr Gary Jenkins was killed after being attacked by two men and a teenage girl in July 2021 in Bute Park, Cardiff.

"I'll just remember his as someone who was great to spend time with," said friend and colleague Dr Maria Atkins.

Lee Strickland, 36, Jason Edwards, 25, and 17-year-old Dionne Timms-Williams have been found guilty of his murder.