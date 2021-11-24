A woman with Down's syndrome is launching a modelling career after being signed by a major agency.

Beth Matthews, 22, from Swansea, has signed for the same agency as Ellie Goldstein, who also has Down's syndrome and has represented Gucci.

Beth said she enjoys the "hair and the make-up and the outfits" and has set her sights on Hollywood.

Her mother Fiona said: "The inclusion revolution is happening, finally, and I'm very pleased that my daughter is going to be a part of it."

Story by Rebecca John

Filmed, produced and edited by Nick Hartley