A 30-year-old man has been arrested by police after a woman was injured when a car crashed into a group of people outside a pub.

She has since been discharged from hospital following the incident at the Royal Oak pub in George Street, Pontnewynydd, Torfaen, on Saturday at about 01:05 GMT.

CCTV footage of the incident has been released by the pub's management.

Gwent Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while over the legal limit of alcohol, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released pending further inquiries.