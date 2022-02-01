Like elsewhere in the UK and across Wales, the cost of living in Merthyr Tydfil is going up.

For those caring for children with disabilities, it is another worry they could do without.

Sheri Jenkins spends most of her time caring for her son Luke.

She says: “I understand the reasons why things are going up but understanding the reasons why and being able to afford the necessities are two different things.”

The Welsh government has doubled its winter fuel payment to £200 for people on certain benefits, but ministers in Cardiff want the UK government to introduce a “social energy tariff” to help lower-income households.