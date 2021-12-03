South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is the first in Wales to use crew bodycams.

The service is trialling the body-worn cameras, which are already worn by police officers, for the next six to nine months.

It is hoped they will provide additional safety for firefighters against attacks, and work as a training aid.

Lauren Jones of the service said: "There have been a number of incidents, whether it's youths throwing stones for example.

"Hopefully this is will act as a deterrent and we can reduce the number of attacks on our crews."