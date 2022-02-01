Cost of living: UK government 'more focused' on PM

Wales’ social justice minister has accused the UK government of being more focused on the prime minister than coming up with solutions to the rising cost of living.

Jane Hutt's comments come after the Welsh government announced handouts from the Winter Fuel Support Scheme will rise from £100 to £200 to help people on Universal Credit and other working-age benefits to pay fuel bills.

"Here in Wales there are many things we are doing to help ease some of the pressures on families' budgets but the real answers lie with the UK government," she said.

"Unfortunately, there’s little sign of hope coming from Whitehall at the moment.

"Instead of practical solutions to help millions in crisis now, we have a government more focused on supporting just one person, the prime minister."

Welsh Conservative social justice spokesman Mark Isherwood added: "Governments across the world are having to grapple with rising inflation and energy costs, and it's a genuine concern for people across Wales and the rest of the UK.

"Welsh Conservatives welcome this announcement and the fact the Labour administration in Cardiff Bay has used the largest ever financial settlement from the Conservative government to increase support payment for those who need it most, and we look forward to future Conservative action across the UK on this issue soon."