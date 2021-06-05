An investigation is taking place after dozens of dead game birds were recorded being thrown into a cavern.

A video, filmed by the League Against Cruel Sports (LACS), has been handed to Natural Resources Wales.

It was recorded in November at the Dyfi Falls shoot in Cwm Rhaeadr, near Machynlleth.

It shows someone throwing carcasses over a fence, which LACS fears could contaminate the nearby river.

Cambrian Birds, which organised the shoot, said: "The individual in question was severely reprimanded and no longer works for the company."