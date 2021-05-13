An investigation into Gwent Police over claims an officer beat a black man is at an "advanced stage".

Mikael Boukhari alleges he was punched and hit by a member of the force using a baton last July.

He said he needed hospital treatment after injuries he says he sustained, including a broken hand.

Mr Boukhari said the officer was pushing down on his neck, his knee was on his chest and he was struggling to breathe properly.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was examining whether the officer's use of force was "reasonable, proportionate and necessary".