Residents of one street in Bridgend county say the drop-off for a nearby primary school is dangerous and causing “mayhem.”

They have taken it into their own hands near Brynmenyn Primary in Tondu by forming a barricade to stop parents parking in their street during the school run.

Bridgend council said the temporary measures were intended to reduce the chances of an accident on the school premises.

It is carrying out a review and looking at alternative options.