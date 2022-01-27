Police stepped in after a deer became tangled on a rope swing in a field.

Although it had been referred to the RSPCA and police don't normally deal with such calls, the pair from Powys Roads Policing Unit were nearby and decided to do what they could.

Armed with just a small pair of scissors, Dyfed-Powys officers PCs Dave Wilkinson and Marcus Wright found the deer in a distressed state, frothing at the mouth and breathing very heavily.

“As animal lovers I suggested to Marcus that we go and see if we could help the animal and prevent any suffering it was going through,” said PC Wilkinson.

As it tried to run away it was being pulled off its legs by the rope near Powis Castle in Welshpool.

The pair’s initial attempts to try to take hold of the rope swing failed due to the deer panicking, but as it tired a little, they managed to calm it down.

PC Wright gently scratched its forehead while his colleague got to work with the scissors from their first aid kid to cut away at the rope.

"Within 15 minutes it was freed, but it sat there for a little while to catch its breath and then it was off," said PC Wright.

"As animal lovers, it was great to see, and a very rewarding experience for us both."