Hollywood star and Wrexham FC co-owner Rob McElhenney has been helping to mark a Welsh youth organisation's 100th birthday.

He learned how to say happy birthday Mr Urdd in Welsh, and sings Hei Mr Urdd (Hey Mr Urdd).

The Urdd was established by Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards to give the children and young people of Wales the chance to socialise through the medium of Welsh.

McElhenney appeared in the video alongside journalist Maxine Hughes as a translator.