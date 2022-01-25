This is the moment a man admitted to a police call handler that he had killed his wife.

David Maggs, 71, has admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, but denies murdering his wife, Linda Maggs, 74.

Mrs Maggs was divorcing her husband at the time of her death on 6 February 2021 at their home in Pontypool, Torfaen.

Mr Maggs is heard in the call, which was played to jurors at Cardiff Crown Court, saying: "I just killed the wife."

Body cam footage released by Gwent Police also showed him being arrested at his and Mrs Maggs's home after making the call.