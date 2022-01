Wales’ largest youth organisation celebrated its 100th birthday by breaking two world records.

Cardiff-born film star Matthew Rhys was among those who sang and uploaded versions of the Urdd's official song on Tuesday.

The Urdd said it had broken two Guinness World Records after hundreds put videos of themselves singing Hei Mistar Urdd on Twitter and Facebook.

The Urdd was set up to increase opportunities for young people to use Welsh.