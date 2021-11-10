There were times when George Linnane thought he was going to die after a fall at Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system, in the Brecon Beacons, in November.

"I kept flipping between two states - there was 'I'm going to fight this and survive', which became, 'I really don't care'," he said.

More than 300 volunteers from around the country took 52 hours to rescue George, who had broken his arm, ribs and jaw.

Now George, who says he feels "luck to be alive", has joined the cave rescue team that saved his life, hoping to do the same for others in return.