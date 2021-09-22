Cost of living: Oil-heated homes unprotected by energy bill cap
As energy prices increase, thousands in Wales are not protected by the official price cap on energy bills as they are dependant on oil for heating.
"Everything has gone a bit more basic, basic food, basic washing, I need new shoes but those will have to wait," said 43-year-old Sara Bate, who lives in Llandysul, Ceredigion.
Sara's home is heated by oil, which she tops up with £18 every week and uses sparingly to keep her daughter's room warm.
William Jones from the Citizens Advice Bureau has said it was a worry that people were "putting their physical health at risk" as they cannot afford to heat their homes.