As energy prices increase, thousands in Wales are not protected by the official price cap on energy bills as they are dependant on oil for heating.

"Everything has gone a bit more basic, basic food, basic washing, I need new shoes but those will have to wait," said 43-year-old Sara Bate, who lives in Llandysul, Ceredigion.

Sara's home is heated by oil, which she tops up with £18 every week and uses sparingly to keep her daughter's room warm.

William Jones from the Citizens Advice Bureau has said it was a worry that people were "putting their physical health at risk" as they cannot afford to heat their homes.