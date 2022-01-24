Trees believed to pre-date the pyramids are in danger of being lost forever unless they are given special legal protections, campaigners have said.

Yews currently have no extra protections than any other trees, something 26-year-old enthusiast Justin Gillings believes needs to change.

The Welsh and UK governments say there are measures already in place and being rolled out which will help safeguard these ancient giants.

