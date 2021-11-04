Changes to cervical cancer screening will help save lives, despite a severe public backlash, a top gynaecologist has said.

An online petition against the changes, that reduce screenings from every three years to every five, attracted more than 1.2 million signatures.

Prof Alison Fiander of Cardiff University said people should not be concerned as the tests were now "much more effective".

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said what should have been a good news story had "somehow or other created a real sense of anxiety".