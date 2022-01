The children of two Welsh Guards killed in the Falklands War say they want to visit the islands for a final goodbye.

Katie Gibby, 40, and Gareth Dale, 39, both lost their fathers when the Sir Galahad ship was attacked by Argentine jets in 1982.

"At least I can be there to say 'goodbye Dad. I'm proud of you and I miss you and I wish you were here'," said Katie.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.