Once only a legend, the skeleton of a 120-year-old crocodile hidden underneath the floorboards of a school has now been put on display.

The story was that a World War One veteran had brought the crocodile back to Ysgol Bodringallt, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, after travelling the world following the war.

"The first story I had was that the crocodile was actually on the school site, under the floor. I didn't believe a word of it," said head teacher Dr Neil Pike.

"The joy, sheer excitement and enthusiasm about the crocodile has been wonderful. We're over the moon."