Due to poor ventilation pupils at one school have had to step outside every hour, rain or shine, to "purge" classrooms of stale air.

Rhian Kenny, head teacher of Ysgol yr Hendy, in Carmarthenshire, has said pupils have been "absolutely fantastic" at dealing with extra measures to reduce the spread of Covid.

"Over the last two weeks it's been really really wet, so regardless of the weather out they've gone," she said.

The school are installing air-purified to improve ventilation and have bought coats for pupils to ensure they stay dry when outside.