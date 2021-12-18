A brick thrown from a motorway bridge narrowly missed Cardiff City Ladies footballers and staff, after smashing through their coach sunroof on the M4.

Head coach James Fishlock said, while there were no injuries, many of them were showered in broken glass.

"A really jagged brick-type stone had come through the sunroof of the vehicle, obviously causing quite severe damage," he said.

"It was quite clearly a deliberate act, for somebody to think that's an appropriate way to behave, it's quite shocking really," he added.