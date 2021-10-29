Opera singer Wynne Evans said his view of his parents reshaped by a film about his mum’s fight to save a theatre.

Liz Evans was instrumental in persuading Hollywood director Steven Spielberg to let the playhouse premiere his film, Jurassic Park, at Carmarthen’s Lyric theatre in 1993.

Ms Evans is now the subject of a film, called Save the Cinema, starring Samantha Morton and Jonathan Pryce.

Mr Evans, the face of comparison site Go Compare's adverts and BBC Radio Wales host, said his mum was “ahead of her time" and people found it "impossible" to say no to her.