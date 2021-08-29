The life-affirming power of poetry and spoken word poetry should be promoted nationally in Wales, a poet-rapper has said.

Duke Al Durham, 27, from Newport, south Wales, said writing verses "saved his life" by helping him cope with his mental health condition.

He now wants a national poetry library to be created so that more people can enjoy listening to, or creating their own poetry.

His idea is also winning support from others who say it could make the art form more accessible.