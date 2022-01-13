The family of a boy who drowned in a river after he was allegedly pushed by a 14-year-old boy say they feel hopeful that a judicial review will find in their favour.

The case was heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday and the judgement is due to be delivered at a later date.

Christopher Kapessa, 13, died in April 2019 after falling into the River Cynon in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Police found evidence that he was pushed in by another boy but the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute.