Natalie Lewis had been back and forth to her GP for two years, complaining of constant headaches.

The 40-year-old from Llandudno said she was finally referred to neurology and never got as far as making that referral.

She was found unconscious at home having had a seizure and was taken to hospital where a brain tumour was discovered.

An alliance of charities said early diagnosis is crucial for the six least survivable cancers.