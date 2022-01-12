An ex-soldier has built a castle in the south Wales hills as a space for veterans and others suffering with mental health issues.

Mike Allen, who served with the Royal Welsh regiment until 2014, including in Afghanistan, suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder when he returned and found he wanted to live away from society, living homeless for a time.

In 2019, he set about building a castle or fort in the hills at Mynyddislwyn, near Blackwood, Caerphilly county, on donated land using 100 tonnes of locally collected stone and wood from damaged trees.

