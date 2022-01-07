An investigation has been launched after two police cars were captured on camera getting into position for an alleged drag race.

The CCTV footage was captured after officers attended an incident in Milford Haven on New Year’s Eve.

Ben Phillips captured the clip which appears to show two cars lining up on Woodland Drive, before they then take off at the same time.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had been in liaison with the parties involved and the matter has been referred to the force's professional standards department.