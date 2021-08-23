One mountain rescue team had its busiest year yet in 2021 with over 250 call-outs, more than any other UK crew.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue assists those in need in the mountains surrounding Snowdon, in Gwynedd.

The team says its busiest ever year was caused by visitors flocking to Snowdonia during the pandemic.

As the weather turns colder, the team is now urging people to be better prepared and equipped for the dangers that can occur when walking in the area.

Barry Davies, of Llanberis Mountain Rescue, said: "Don't go if you're not prepared, don't go if you're not experienced, and don't go if you don't know what you're doing."