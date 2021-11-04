The changes made to cervical cancer screening in Wales are "very safe" Public Health Wales (PHW) has said.

Women aged 25 to 45 without symptoms will now be screened every five years, instead of three.

Dr Sharon Miller of PHW said the primary screening test is now for HPV, which comes earlier and is a "much better test".

An online petition to keep screening for cervical cancer every three years has reached more than 500,000 signatures.