The Welsh government has said exams in schools will go ahead as they are the fairest way to assess students.

The Association of School and College Leaders Cymru union said any changes because of Covid must not be last minute.

Its director, Eithne Hughes, said learners would be feeling "nervous".

Wales’ education minister, Jeremy Miles, said: “The plan is to proceed with exams.

“Obviously, we will need to look at what disruption happens in our schools.”