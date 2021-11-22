A mum-of-four has said she felt she was "fat-shamed" by hospital staff during her pregnancy scan.

Alexandra Dodds said jokes were made about her weight such as "hope you've stopped having your Christmas snacks".

"I think it was just like banter, but I feel you can't banter about that," she said.

Studies have found women with a higher BMI during pregnancy feel "deeply stigmatised".

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said care should be based on respect and understanding of women's needs.