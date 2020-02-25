A single mother-of-three has welcomed a scheme run by a school donating free tampons and sanitary towels to girls who cannot afford them.

Sarah Henton and daughter Elaina, 12, joined the scheme set up by Milford Haven School and youth project Milford Youth Matters.

She said as a parent managing a budget for two young boys and a girl on a low income during a pandemic, it was difficult.

The school said the pandemic was making everyday essentials a luxury.