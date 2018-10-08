Farmer Walter Simon is a potato grower from Pembrokeshire and is helping to reduce carbon emissions.

He said farmers want to make a difference and recognise they need to change.

Simon is taking advice from experts about what he can do and are looking at what he is doing.

Carbon offsetting is a way of mitigating carbon emissions at the source and has become a go-to for a lot of companies.

Food accounts for over a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions.