One charity's festive mission to take Santa around some towns and villages in Wales looked uncertain this year due to fuel costs.

Fortunately, Dylan Humphreys of Round Table, Caernarfon, said local business owners and residents were "very generous" by giving money to pay for the float's fuel.

"The children have missed out on so much. It was important they didn't miss out on father Christmas" he said.

"It's a magical time of year and it's bringing some magic back to people's houses at these difficult times."