Young queen of the tabletop

Football fans are always hoping their team will reach the top of the table and one 12-year-old from Flintshire knows how to keep them there.

Ruby Matthews from Mold has been ranked the UK's number one table football player in her age group. She began playing Subbuteo with her dad aged seven and now she's preparing to compete in the Table Football World Cup in Rome next year.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android