A TikToker who shares stammer videos has said she has received a "crazy amount of support" with many people messaging that they felt inspired.

Jessie Davies, from Rhondda Cynon Taf, has a stammer and said she first began to share videos to build her confidence.

The 28-year-old now gets millions of views and said she wanted to be the role model to young people she never had growing up.

"When I posted my first ever speaking challenge... I was expecting a lot of negativity, but it was the complete opposite," she said.