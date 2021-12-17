The system for devolved UK nations to receive financial support from the Treasury to deal with Covid "simply isn't fair", Mark Drakeford has said.

The first minister of Wales was announcing new measures for the nation amid a rising number of cases of the Omicron variant, including the closure of nightclubs from 27 December.

He said the Welsh government's ability to provide long-term support was "severely constrained" by the UK Treasury not opening schemes such as furlough.

Mr Drakeford argued financial support should be available to the devolved nations when needed, not "just at the point where restrictions are introduced in England".

Covid policy is decided in Wales, but its finances are not devolved and are decided by the UK Treasury.