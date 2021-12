Festive grandmother Sylvia Pope has so many baubles she has to start decorating for Christmas in September.

With 1,760 of them, the 78-year-old, known as Nanna Baubles, has broken a Guinness world record for the largest collection.

She is hoping to have more than 2,000 of the ornaments by the New Year.

Her favourite is one made by Royal Doulton to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, which was a gift from her granddaughter Sian.