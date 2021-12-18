Monkey given cocaine and flushed down loo recovering

A pet monkey who was given cocaine and flushed down a toilet by her owner is now on the mend, according to an animal sanctuary.

Vicki Holland, of Newport, was banned from keeping animals for life earlier after police found phone footage of her abusing Milly the marmoset.

Milly was rescued by the RPSCA and rehomed at the Monkey World Sanctuary in Dorset.

Dr Angela Cronin, of Monkey World, said Milly had been "very, very traumatised" when she first arrived but when she mixed with other marmosets it was like a "light switched on".

She has even found a close companion in fellow marmoset Moon.

Video by Michael Burgess