An on-call doctor faced a list of 60 patients to visit on her afternoon rounds, it has been claimed.

Mountain Ash GP Kamila Hawthorne said she and her colleagues' workloads had increased 20% in two years.

Dr Hawthorne said she and her co-workers were “pretty tired”.

“You can’t see 60 patients,” she said.

“To be able to help with the vaccination clinics we need a bit of give in the system.”