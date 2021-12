Christmas themed bollard covers have appeared in one Powys town.

Ystradgynlais' Knitting Nannas say they are trying to bring some festive cheer to the town.

The group of local women, mostly in their 80’s, began the project in June.

Group organiser Cilla Davies says plans are already underway to replace them with new covers in spring.

BBC Wales' David Grundy went to find out what's behind it all.