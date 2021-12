First Minister Mark Drakeford has said getting a booster Covid vaccine is "vital" amid the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The Welsh government has announced it will offer every eligible adult in Wales a booster dose by the end of the year.

Mr Drakeford said new clinics have been opened and operating hours extended in an effort to accelerate the programme.

Thirty cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Wales, after a further 15 on Monday.