A Welsh production company hopes to become the biggest producer of drama in Europe after a deal which saw Sony buy a majority stake.

Jane Tranter, who co-founded Bad Wolf in 2015, said: "I don't just want to stabilise, I want to grow."

The company has been filming dramas in Cardiff since it was founded, making series such as His Dark Materials.

Tom Ware, from the University of South Wales, said Bad Wolf helped people build careers in the film and television industry without leaving Wales.